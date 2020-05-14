Supernatural's Final Season to Resume in Fall 2020

After going on an indefinite hiatus on March 23rd due to production shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, The CW's Supernatural will return to air its final episodes of its final season this fall on the network. The announcement came during The CW's upfronts scheduling call on Thursday, revealing that the series will air its remaining seven episode later this year, though a day of the week and an official date for when those new episodes would begin was not revealed at this time.

The final 7 episodes are coming this fall to The CW! #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/CJS1m8vxGk — Supernatural (@cw_spn) May 14, 2020

Back in March, production on the beloved series shut down along with the rest of the network's in-production series due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, series executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed that the March 23rd episode would be the series' last for a while.

In a post to Twitter announcing the shutdown, Dabb explained that the series had filmed through episode 18 (the season has 20 episodes total) but that visual and sound effects also had to stop which is why the season's 13th episode, "Destiny's Child" would temporarily be the last to air.

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.