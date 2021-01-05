Netflix's Surviving Death Trailer Aims to Uncover Secrets of the Afterlife

No matter how much research is conducted about all corners of existence, one of the biggest questions that still plagues humans is what exactly happens to us when we die, with some thinking that we merely cease to exist as others believe that death only kicks off another journey that lasts forever. In the upcoming Netflix series Surviving Death, director and executive producer Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work) and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book of the same name hopes to shed new light into the realities of death and what potentially awaits us in the great beyond. Check out a trailer for the six-part series above before it lands on Netflix on January 6th.

The series is described, "Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it. Surviving Death is a Break Thru Films production. Ricki Stern is director and executive producer; Jesse Sweet is co-executive producer. The series is based on the book Surviving Death by Leslie Kean."

Here's how the series breaks down:

Episode One: "Surviving Death"

Can humans survive death? The possibility that some part of us may survive bodily death is explored in Surviving Death through firsthand accounts of dramatic, near-death experiences. Scientists study people who have died and come back to life, investigating what these experiences reveal about the true nature of death.

Episode Two: "Mediums, Part One"

Surviving Death asks whether communication with the dead is possible. The phenomenon of mediumship —communicating through telepathy with the other side —is explored through readings with people seeking contact with their deceased loved ones, as well as those seeking to develop this ability. Surviving Death travels to a medium retreat in Holland and attends a seance.

Episode Three: "Mediums Part Two"

Seances are an integral part of mediumship. Surviving Death joins those who are seeking answers and contact, as well as those who are facilitating communication. Different methods of mediumship are explored, including physical mediumship – a unique form of communication in which mediums in a trance-state say that deceased spirits manifest and speak through them.

Episode Four: "After Death Communications"

Can we talk with the dead? Flickering lights, sudden smells, touches, voices and animal manifestations are among a range of experiences and signs that have convinced people their recently departed family members are still around them and reaching out. Surviving Death explores these after death communications from loved ones through emotionally moving and spine-tingling testimonies.

Episode Five: "Seeing Dead People"

Surviving Death explores the history of ghost sightings from the late 19th century through modern day paranormal investigations. Scientists and experts weigh in on crisis apparitions— a visitation from a recently deceased person that the recipient does not know has died – and we experience end-of-life visions from the bedside of those close to dying.

Episode Six: "Reincarnation"

Surviving Death investigates the phenomenon of young children being able to recall past lives as scientists gather eye-opening new research. Three firsthand accounts of past-life recollections—as a Hollywood agent, WWII pilot, and 18-month-old infant—provide chilling insight. An expert child psychiatrist from the University of Virginia shares his findings on these and other cases.

