Swamp Thing Proves to Be Ratings Hit for The CW

DC Comics fans were devastated last year when it was revealed that Swamp Thing wouldn't be renewed for a second season, or even be able to finish filming its first season, with reports citing budgetary issues, but the series' airing on The CW earlier this week has proven just how popular the series is among fans. The series initially debuted on the streaming service DC Universe, but with the platform failing to become as popular as many other streaming services, many audiences missed Swamp Thing, with its popularity on The CW surely leading fans to wonder if it could gain enough momentum to find a new home on a different platform.

According to TVLine, Swamp Thing on Tuesday night "gave the network’s 8 o’clock hour its largest audience since May 19th (DC’s Stargirl), and the 90-minute period its best audience since February 4th."

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

In the more than a year since the series' cancellation, various members of the cast and crew have shared their excitement about getting to continue the project in some capacity, whether that be through a spinoff or team-up series, with one of the writers previously detailing what they hoped to accomplish in a second season.

"Season One is very much like a movie in that it has a beginning, middle, and end, and is one story told over the course of 10 episodes and what I liked a lot about the comics is that there's like werewolf in a hospital and things like that, so we would have had episodes like an anthology with standalone stories," Gary Dauberman shared with ComicBookMovie last year. "The swamp is very much the kitchen sink of supernatural terror and, as you know, you can go into different subgenres of horror with that and I was really looking forward to exploring that in Season Two and getting into some of the more twisted horror tales from the later comics. It just would have got weirder. For people who don't know the character, Season One was telling people what Swamp Thing was all about but Season Two was going to be more about getting into the deeper, twisted, weirder, and gross ideas."

Stay tuned for details on Swamp Thing and catch Season One episodes on The CW on Tuesday nights.

