Swamp Thing Writer Shares Scrapped Season 2 Plans

DC Comics fans were immensely excited about the Swamp Thing series on DC Universe, only for the series to be cancelled after the premiere of the first episode, with writer Gary Dauberman opening up about what he had hoped to explore in a second season of the series. Despite fans being excited to see the horror and sci-fi roots of the character being fully embraced by the series, various reports about the series’ production, largely related to its production costs, seemingly led towards its unexpected cancellation. Given the amount of time that has passed since the series’ cancellation, it seems as though any future for the character would likely need to be reevaluated from Dauberman’s original plans.

“Season One is very much like a movie in that it has a beginning, middle, and end, and is one story told over the course of 10 episodes and what I liked a lot about the comics is that there’s like werewolf in a hospital and things like that, so we would have had episodes like an anthology with standalone stories,” Dauberman shared with ComicBookMovie. “The swamp is very much the kitchen sink of supernatural terror and, as you know, you can go into different subgenres of horror with that and I was really looking forward to exploring that in Season Two and getting into some of the more twisted horror tales from the later comics. It just would have got weirder. For people who don’t know the character, Season One was telling people what Swamp Thing was all about but Season Two was going to be more about getting into the deeper, twisted, weirder, and gross ideas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the series being cancelled after only one episode had aired, the positive reception by audiences and crowdfunding campaigns to bring attention back to the series likely won’t be enough to change the minds of the powers that be. According to other sources related to the production, the original plan was to see the series run for at least three seasons.

Business Insider noted this past summer, “The feeling on set was that it could have gone past that if it was a hit, with characters spinning off into their own shows. The source used the specific example of a potential Justice League Dark team-up series.”

Stay tuned for possible details on the future of Swamp Thing.

Are you disappointed that we likely won’t see these original plans carried out? Let us know in the comments below!