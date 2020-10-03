The CW Releases Swamp Thing Motion Posters Featuring Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and Legends

Swamp Thing is headed to The CW next week with the broadcast debut of the short-lived DC Universe series giving fans a fresh chance to explore DC's perhaps best-loved horror character. Now, it would appear that Swamp Thing is coming for the Arrowverse -- at least in a new series of motion posters released by The CW. The network has released five new motion posters featuring the heroes of The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and DC's Stargirl discovering that there's "something in the water" and plenty of good reasons to beware the bayou. You can read on to check them out for yourself.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates a deadly, swamp-born virus in small town Louisiana but what starts as a fairly routine investigation turns into something more as she discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. in addition to Reed, the series also stars Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, and Jeryl Prescott.

The series first debuted on DC Universe on May 31, 2019 but was canceled less than a week after its premiere, a move that had come after the show's production had been cut from 13 episodes to 10, reportedly due to the production going over budget and expected tax credits falling through. The news was upsetting for fans and critics alike, both of which gave the series a positive reception and solid reviews.

When it was announced that, due to the delays in programming for the 2020-2021 season thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shutting down film and television production, Swamp Thing would air on The CW this fall, it prompted speculation that the promising series might still have a chance at new life and a second season. It's something that network president Mark Pedowitz addressed back in May, noting that while there weren't any plans for a second season he's open to the possibility.

"At the moment, it's just the one season," Pedowitz explained. "I do not know if it would come back. Obviously, that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have."

Swamp Thing makes its broadcast debut in a special, 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, October 6th at 8 p.m. ET.