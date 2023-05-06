SWAT Cancelled by CBS After Six Seasons

CBS has cancelled their hit action-drama series SWAT after six seasons. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the show's conclusion. Unlike many TV cancellations, the ending of SWAT had almost nothing to do wit hthe ratings for the series. SWAT was actually able to grow its audience in its most recent season, but due to rising and peculiar costs in television. The series was a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios, meaning inter-studio negotiations on costs and fees, plus raises for the talent, almost certainly resulted in this one ending. The cancellation news came just as the season six finale of the show had concluded on CBS.

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

Speaking previously with THR, writer/executive producer Shawn Ryan said that a cancellation of the series wouldn't have been because of ratings, adding: "There's no reason why the show shouldn't be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony will or will not figure out a way to economically make a season seven work."

Luckily for Ryan, his other TV series, The Night Agent, is already proving to be a major hit. The Netflix original premiered and was renewed in just a matter of days, marking a rare move by the streamer to invest in a show's future. The Night Agent quickly wracked up views across the globe, joining the All-Time Top 10 TV shows in the history of Netflix.

SWAT starred Shemar Moore as Daniel Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Lina Escoas Christina Alonso, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, Jay Harrington as David Kay, and Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks.