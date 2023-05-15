Disney+ Announces New TV and Movie Arrivals for June 2023
June is still a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead. Disney's streaming service has already announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to join the roster over the course of June and there's quite a lot to look forward to. Of course, the entire month is headlined by the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water.
The record-breaking sequel to James Cameron's Avatar is finally making its way to Disney+, set to begin streaming on June 7th. Coincidentally, due to an old deal between HBO and 20th Century Fox, the film will be available to stream on Max on the same day.
The other major title hitting Disney+ next month is Secret Invasion, the latest TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21st.
You can check out the full list of June arrives below!
June 9
Hailey's on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
Flamin' Hot – Premiere
"Flamin' Hot" is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.
June 14
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Premiere
Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania." Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.
June 16
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
Stan Lee – Premiere
From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, "STAN LEE" is the official documentary film about Stan "The Man" Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, "STAN LEE" tells the story of Stan Lee's life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.
June 21
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)
Secret Invasion – Episode 1
In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
June 23
World's Best – Premiere
Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father's life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.
June 28
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
Home in the Wild (S1)
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Episode 1
The latest installment of Disney's Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy®-award winning series.
Week-End Family – Season 2 Premiere
Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan's bad advice.
Secret Invasion – Episode 2
In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.