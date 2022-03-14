Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka Stars in The Roku Channel’s Swimming With Sharks Trailer

Fans had to say goodbye to Kiernan Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina back in 2020, bringing to an end the small-screen adventures of the fan-favorite character, but the actor is returning with the new series Swimming with Sharks for The Roku Channel. The new series also stars Diane Kruger, with the project set to debut at the South by Southwest film festival. Ahead of the series’ official premiere, The Roku Channel has released the first trailer for the thrilling new drama series. Check out the trailer for Swimming with Sharks below before it debuts on The Roku Channel on April 15th.

Per press release, “The highly anticipated drama led by Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka, and from Kathleen Robertson, who serves as creator and showrunner, is about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system and an assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss. We’re all in the industry, and this entire series is one intense but intriguing situation you just can’t look away from. Filled with psychological twists and turns, the series’ gripping storylines paired with powerhouse performances will leave audiences on the edge of their seat. Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erika Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco round out the incredible cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Swimming with Sharks is written by showrunner Kathleen Robertson and directed by Tucker Gates. Chris Cowles, Liz Destro, Stephen Israel, Jay Cohen, and Dana Brunetti served as executive producers. The series was created in partnership with Lionsgate Television.”

Despite audiences having to say goodbye to Sabrina’s series in 2020, last year saw Shipka surprisingly reprise the role for the long-awaited Riverdale crossover that fans had been hoping to see for years. With fans loving that crossover, Shipka hasn’t closed the door on more appearances as the teen-aged witch.

“It was crazy because I feel like since Episode 1 of [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina] we’ve been talking about doing a crossover with Riverdale, and finally the stars aligned and I think that it was absolutely the right timing,” Shipka shared with Entertainment Weekly last year. “I was always itching to get over there. But it makes sense that it’s after the fact and that it’s now, and I’m happy that it’s extended the life of Sabrina, so timing really did work out at the end of the day.”

As for more Sabrina appearances, Shipka confirmed, “I think the door’s open. I think the door is open, and that’s very exciting.”

Swimming with Sharks debuts on The Roku Channel on April 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!