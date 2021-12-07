Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Says “Door Is Open” for More Appearances After Riverdale

After years of fans hoping for it, Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman is finally meeting up with the gang on Riverdale for a special crossover event, and while there are no plans for Shipka to continue playing the character for the long haul, the actor admitted she is certainly interested in future opportunities and that the “door is open” for more appearances. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina concluded just a year ago, leading many to assume this would prevent this crossover from ever happening, but without Shipka’s obligations to a TV series, it’s possible scheduling such appearances could be easier going forward.

“It was crazy because I feel like since Episode 1 of [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina] we’ve been talking about doing a crossover with Riverdale, and finally the stars aligned and I think that it was absolutely the right timing,” Shipka shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I was always itching to get over there. But it makes sense that it’s after the fact and that it’s now, and I’m happy that it’s extended the life of Sabrina, so timing really did work out at the end of the day.”

As for more Sabrina appearances, Shipka confirmed, “I think the door’s open. I think the door is open, and that’s very exciting.”

Earlier this year, Shipka detailed her excitement about the opportunity and what made her appearance so unique for her career.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of … It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka shared with ComicBook.com in regards to the experience of returning to the role years later. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

