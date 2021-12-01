Riverdale Reveals Best Look Yet at Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Return in New Trailer

The CW has released a trailer for “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)”, the fourth episode of Riverdale’s “Rivervale” event. The episode will feature the long-awaited crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, who is expected to reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman. The crossover was first confirmed earlier this year, after years of fans wanting to see it happen. This also serves as the first addition to Sabrina’s canon since her eponymous Netflix series debuted its final batch of episodes late last year.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.

“It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka recently shared with ComicBook.com. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s),” below!

“SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE – As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years.Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka).Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)” will air on December 7th.