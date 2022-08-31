Tales of TWD: Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez Episodes Reveal Plot Details

A zombie murder mystery and a supernatural thriller are the new tales still to tell on Tales of the Walking Dead. This week's episode of the Walking Dead anthology series flashed back to reveal the origins of Dee/Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, and in "Amy/Dr. Everett," airing September 4 on AMC, Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Anthony Edwards (ER) try to survive the Dead Sector. AMC has released the synopsis for the upcoming "Davon," featuring Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), and "La Doña," the season finale featuring Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daniella Pineda (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop). Read the episode descriptions below.

AMC describes "Davon": "Within the walls of a protected community in Madawaska, Maine, an outsider named Davon (Usher) suddenly wakes up with no memory of how he got there. With blood on his hands, Davon must piece together flashes of his life while being hunted by the French-speaking locals seeking justice to a murder Davon does not remember, let alone believes he could have committed." Michael E. Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead) directs the episode written by showrunner and co-creator Channing Powell ("Dee").

(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC)

Reads the description for "La Doña": "Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) are a young, traumatized couple in desperate need of a safe haven. The two discover a secluded house otherwise known as La Doña Alma's home, where unexplainable sinister events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever." Deborah Kampmeier (Clarice, Star Trek: Discovery) directs from a script by Lindsey Villarreal (Vida, Netflix's Resident Evil).

(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC)

"Davon" is streaming September 4 on AMC+ ahead of a September 11 premiere on AMC. Tales of the Walking Dead drops its season finale, "La Doña," September 11 on AMC+ and September 18 on AMC. All six episodes of the Walking Dead spinoff's first season will be available to AMC+ subscribers on September 18.

New episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead air Sundays on AMC and AMC+. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 on AMC and AMC+.

