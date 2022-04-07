Tales of the Walking Dead Set Accident Investigated by OSHA

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has initiated an investigation into an accident involving an injured crew member that happened on the set of Tales of the Walking Dead. Deadline reported on Wednesday the incident occurred late Monday after the day’s production had ended in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, Georgia. The unidentified crew member reportedly fell from a top deck, bounced off a lower-level railing, and hit the dock below before falling into the lake. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance and recently underwent surgery, according to an update from Deadline.

“OSHA initiated an investigation into this incident, and therefore we are unable to share anything further at this time,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Dept. of Labor said in a statement to Deadline.

On Monday, the outlet cited eyewitness reports that the accident “involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to a pier … the crew member fell off of the top deck, bounced off of the lower level railing before hitting the dock and falling into the lake. Marine safety crew was present during the incident and pulled the crew member out of the water as she was unable to swim.”

The crew member was believed to be in stable condition. Production was paused on Tuesday but resumed on Wednesday.

Tales of the Walking Dead will be the third spinoff series in AMC Networks’ TWD Universe following Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The episodic anthology series from executive producer Scott Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell tells new standalone stories focused on original and established characters within the walker apocalypse, including Alpha of the Whisperers (Samantha Morton).

Announced cast members for the six-episode first season include Anthony Edwards (ER), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (Search Party), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse).

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres later this summer on AMC and AMC+.

