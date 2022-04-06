Tales of the Walking Dead Crew Member Injured on Set

A crew member was taken to the hospital after an injury on the set of Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spinoff set in AMC’s Walking Dead Universe. Deadline reports the injury happened on Monday night after the production day ended at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, Georgia, where the six-episode first season has been filming since late January. The crew member is believed to be in stable condition after falling off a deck and hitting the water below, sources tell Deadline. According to the report, multiple eyewitnesses stated:

The accident involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to a pier. A crew member fell into the water and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She is believed to be in stable condition. Eyewitnesses say that the crew member fell off of the top deck, bounced off of the lower level railing before hitting the dock and falling into the lake. Marine safety crew was present during the incident and pulled the crew member out of the water as she was unable to swim. They are currently investigating what happened.

AMC Studios paused production on Tales Tuesday before resuming on Wednesday.In March, Norman Reedus was injured in an on-set accident and suffered a concussion, delaying filming on the series finale of The Walking Dead. Filming on the eleventh and final season of the flagship series wrapped March 30 in Senoia, Georgia.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series that tells original standalone stories focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Samantha Morton reprises her Walking Dead role as Alpha, masked leader of the Whisperers, in the series that has cast Anthony Edwards (Law & Order True Crime, Designated Survivor), Parker Posey (Search Party, Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks), and Jillian Bell (Workaholics, Rough Night) in undisclosed roles.

More announced cast members include Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse).

TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple (executive producer, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the Rick Grimes movies) developed the series from showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead). Tales of the Walking Dead premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.

