The Walking Dead Spinoff to Begin Filming in Georgia

Tales of the Walking Dead is coming to life in Buford, Georgia. According to the Gainesville Times, the episodic anthology spinoff is scheduled to begin filming in Hall County on Tuesday, January 18. A location at 5711 Holiday Road has been fashioned into a prop “Mini Mart” convenience store and a prop “2 Panchos” Mexican restaurant. Stalwart Productions LLC has leased the site for approximately 53 days for a donation of $30,000, according to a location agreement. Gainesville Times reports the payment will be used for future equipment and gear purchases by the Friends of Hall County Fire Services Fund.

In October, AMC Networks officially greenlit its third Walking Dead spinoff to premiere Summer 2022 on AMC. Tales consists of six one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters set in the world of The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Channing Powell, a veteran writer-producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner for the spinoff developed by chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

According to Powell, the Tales writers’ room “pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe” to bring audiences “something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

Producers have confirmed actors and characters from past seasons of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will return on Tales, telling all-new stories set throughout the timeline of the zombie apocalypse. Returning cast members are being kept under wraps for now, but familiar faces expected to live again on Tales include Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Beta of the Whisperers (Ryan Hurst).

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and ComicBook’s @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.