Ted Lasso Season 3 Adds New Cast Member From Another Popular Apple TV+ Show

Cameras are rolling on Ted Lasso as the smash hit series prepares to return for its highly anticipated third season. The Emmy-winning comedy has been a force of nature for Apple TV+, and in just two years has become one of the most popular TV shows on the planet. The third season of the series, which will likely arrive later this year, will see all of the fan-favorite characters return to action, as well as the addition of at least one new face. On Wednesday, Ted Lasso added its first new cast member for Season 3.

According to a new report from Deadline, Ted Lasso has cast Jodi Balfour in a “major recurring role” in the third season of the series. Balfour is best known for her work on For All Mankind, another hit series on the Apple TV+ streaming service. At this time, there has been no word on how Balfour’s character will fit into the dynamics of AFC Richmond’s club.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso arrived on Apple TV+ towards the end of summer the last two years. Season 3 may be following a different schedule. Co-creator and star Brendan Hunt told TVLine that the real-life schedule of the English Premier League caused production on Ted Lasso to wait a little longer than they’d hoped.

“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” Hunt explained. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt continued. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

