Ted Lasso Season 3 Production Kicks Off

The minds behind the award-winning Ted Lasso have often claimed that the third season would be the series’ last, with the project getting one step closer to its conclusion as Apple TV+ confirms that production on the new season has officially started. In addition to the confirmation of the start of production, a photo was shared that teases that the fictional football club the Richmond Greyhounds would be getting new kits, with Nike offering a small glimpse of what the beloved team will be wearing in the new season. Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ either late 2022 or in 2023.

“New season. New kits. [Ted Lasso] Season 3 has started production,” the official Apple TV+ account tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1500864996183400455

Based on the teaser image, it’s difficult to determine how different the kits will be in Season 3, as they appear to sport the same color scheme as seen in previous seasons. The team sporting new on-field ensembles shouldn’t come entirely as a surprise, as series co-creator Brendan Hunt previously teased that the narrative will undergo a time jump heading into its seemingly final outing.

“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” Hunt shared with TVLine earlier this year. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

He continued, “We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Despite the minds behind often claiming the trajectory of the project would last three seasons, producer Bill Lawrence shared last year that things might have deviated from that plan.

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence shared with Deadline last fall. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle, and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 3 of Ted Lasso.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below!