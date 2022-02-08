Ted Lasso Season 3 Likely Delayed on Apple TV+

TV fans hoping to see new episodes of Ted Lasso this summer might be in for some serious disappointment. The Emmy-winning hit on Apple TV+ has become one of the most popular comedies around over the past two seasons, winning over the hearts of both fans and critics, diving into deeper and sometimes darker territory than many expected. Now, the third season of the series is one of the most anticipated projects in the world of television, but it seems like the new episodes will arrive a little later than expected.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in late summer. That likely won’t be the case for Season 3. According to Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt (who also stars as Coach Beard), the third season hasn’t started production yet. The scripts are all written and everything is fine, but the production is running into a “football wrinkle,” trying to figure out when they can film the actual soccer scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re in pre-production and scripts are written,” Hunt told TVLine. He added that the team is still trying to figure out “when we might shoot football [scenes].”

Even if the football of it all wasn’t an issue, production on Season 3 is getting started a little later than the first two installments. Season 2 was already filming this time last year. It makes sense that we won’t see new Ted Lasso over the summer, but it’s still disappointing news for fans who have been hoping to see more in the near future.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt continued. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Hunt concluded by saying that cameras will definitely start rolling “soon,” likely by the end of the month. “It’ll happen, and it’ll take longer than people want it to, we’re just going to try and get it right.”

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+.