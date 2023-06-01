Ted Lasso Season 3 Finally Gives Nate and Ted the Moment We've Been Waiting For

The third season of Ted Lasso came to an end late Tuesday night, with an episode that very well may serve as a series finale. Fans have known that the story of an American coach in London was only intended for three seasons, indicating that this would be the end. Whether or not there's more to Richmond's story remains up in the air, as Apple TV+ has yet to make any official announcement, but the Season 3 finale does feel like a definitive end for the character of Ted Lasso. Fortunately, before everything came to a close, Ted and Nate shared the moment that fans were waiting all season to see.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

The second season of Ted Lasso ended with Nate quitting Richmond and taking a job for Rupert over at West Ham. He left on bad terms, burning a lot of bridges on his way out. He even leaked information about Ted's panic attacks to the press. Nate's arc in Season 3 has been one of redemption, eventually leading him back to Richmond in the finale.

Every face-to-face meeting between Ted and Nate throughout the season was cut short, so Nate never took an opportunity to address how he left. During the finale, however, that moment finally came.

Nate had written a 60-page apology to Ted, but he didn't end up using much of it. Ted found Nate in the locker room, staring up at the spot where the "Believe" sign hung before he tore it down. Knowing Nate was going to apologize, Ted tried to wave him off and tell him it wasn't necessary, but Nate insisted. Tears filled his eyes has he just repeatedly told Ted was sorry, sobbing as he hugged his boss.

Ted also told Nate that he was "in the clear" because he ripped up the sign a bunch of times after Nate only ripped it once. He also looked up at the wall and revealed that he could still see the sign there, even though it was gone.

What did you think of Ted Lasso's finale? Let us know in the comments!