Ted Lasso Finale Features Sneaky Cheers Reference

The finale of Ted Lasso was released on Apple TV+ yesterday, and it is expected to be the end of the Emmy-winning series. However, the episode did tease the possibility of some spinoffs, which means there might be more AFC Richmond stories in the future. There was some confusion as to whether or not the episode was the series finale. While many have said there was always a three-season plan, no one from the show ever officially confirmed that "So Long, Farewell" was really the end. The episode certainly felt like a series finale, and there was one moment that paid tribute to one of the most iconic sitcom finales in history: Cheers.

Cheers came to an end after eleven seasons on May 20th, 1993, almost exactly 30 years before the finale of Ted Lasso. In the show's final moment, Sam Malone (Ted Danson) straightens a photograph of Geronimo, which was an homage to the late Nicholas Colasanto. Colasanto played Ernie "Coach" Pantusso for the first three seasons of the show before he passed away. The picture was special to Colasanto, and he had it hanging in his dressing room during his time on the show. Just like at the end of Cheers, Ted Lasso's resident pub owner Mae (Annette Badland) straightens the same photo of Geronimo. Of course, Cheers also led to one of the most successful spin-offs of all time, Fraiser, so the moment could be an additional tease that more stories will come. It's also worth noting that Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is the nephew of Cheers alum, George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson. One eagle-eyed fan noticed, and shared a side-by-side on Twitter, which you can check out below:

So, Mae moves the same picture that Sam Malone moves in the end of Cheers. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/LP2pds1z0u — Jim Meta (@jim7962) May 31, 2023

Will a Ted Lasso Spin-Off Happen?

"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories," Jason Sudeikis said in March. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."

When asked about a potential Rebecca spinoff while speaking to Collider earlier this year, Hannah Waddinham replied, "You know what? I genuinely can't even think about that. I wouldn't know how to let that in because I can't imagine, first of all, not being with Ted. And secondly, I am so immersed in the Greyhound world that my brain literally won't let that in. It's very strange. I can hear you, but I'm not acknowledging it."

