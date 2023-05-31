Ted Lasso Season 3 Finale: What's Next for the Apple TV+ Series?

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso has been the most anticipated episode of the series, maybe even the most anticipated episode of TV all year this side of the Succession finale. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the finale's arrival because no one knows what the future holds for Ted Lasso. It's one of the most popular shows on television and has been an awards juggernaut since debuting in 2020, but Season 3 has always been hailed as the end of the road for the story the creative team set out to tell.

On Tuesday night, the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale was released on Apple TV+, and fans finally got some clues as to what the future may or may not hold for the hit series. It should go without saying, but this article contains MAJOR spoilers for the final episode of Ted Lasso Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

Unfortunately, there was no official resolution for Ted Lasso's future at the end of the Season 3 finale, no big announcement about a spinoff or an ominous "The End" title card. We're going to be speculating about Ted Lasso for a while, but the episode does leave some clues.

Stories for many characters are wrapped up in the finale, especially Ted's. His journey is over. But there's still some seeds planted for a future at Richmond. In the final minutes of the episode, Keeley shows Rebecca a pitch for a women's Richmond team, and that feels like the likeliest spinoff to some out of the show. The finale also doesn't completely address Roy and Keeley's relationship, so that's another hook left open for the future.

Ted's exit has been teased throughout all of Season 3, as much of his story has revolved around him missing his young son. Things came to a head in the penultimate episode, "Mom City," when Ted's mother came to London and reminded him just how much Henry missed him.

That episode ended with Ted and Rebecca in his office, the spot of Rebecca's annual "truth bomb" moment. This time, however, Rebecca had nothing to say. It was Ted who had something to reveal, though the episode ended before he shared the news. It was very clear to everyone watching that Ted was preparing to tell his boss that he was ready to end his tenure with Richmond and head back to the States, where he could focus on being a father to Henry.

What did you think of the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments!