Ted: Seth MacFarlane Teases the Prequel TV Show’s 90s Setting

Seth MacFarlane revealed some new details about that Ted prequel he’s making right now. The series will live on Peacock after the project was announced by NBCUniversal a few years ago. Back then, the streamer was trying to line-up some titles for it’s initial plays on the service. MacFarlane’s beloved movie seemed like a sure thing. Clearly, the appetite for American Dad and Family Guy haven’t gone away. So, full steam ahead for Ted on Peacock. However, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane clarified that this series would not end up being the further adventures of John after the movie ended. Instead, we’re headed back to 1993 to see how the bear worked his way up to the point that we meet him at near the beginning of the movie. Check out his description right here.

“Ted, which is taking up a lot of my time right now, is a prequel, taking place in 1993. It centers around the period pretty shortly after Ted became kind of washed up, and he’s now living outside Boston with John and his family, and he’s forced to kind of make his way through high school,” he explained.

MacFarlane continued, “So it’s a piece of Ted’s life in between what you saw in the opening titles of the movie and in the opening montage, and where we find him with Mark Wahlberg that’s a part of that story we haven’t told yet. It turns out that it’s a pretty ripe area to draw from. Whether people still have an appetite for Ted remains to be seen. It’s a very specific kind of comedy, but we are allowing it to be what it is.”

NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner talked to The Hollywood Reporter about inking MacFarlane to this deal. 10 episodes are coming, and the company feels like Ted is a good bet for more content to make Peacock stand out in a crowded streaming landscape.

“Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of,” Rovner said previously. “We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Ted on Peacock: “It’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.”

