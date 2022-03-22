Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Takes the Spotlight in First Look Movie Photos

In February, Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television revealed that most of the original cast of Teen Wolf, sans Dylan O’Brien, would reunite for a full-length movie releasing on Paramount+. Now fans can get their first glimpse of the movie via behind-the-scenes photos released via Entertainment Weekly. The photos also include a look at returning star Tyler Posey, reprising his role as Scott McCall, on the film’s set. You can see the photos below.

In Teen Wolf the Movie, according to the official synopsis, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Returning cast members from Teen Wolf include Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. As noted, Dylan O’Brien is not returning.

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios in a press release announcing the film. He also mentions the upcoming spinoff series, Wolf Pack.

Teen Wolf is streaming now on Paramount+. The Teen Wolf the Movie behind-the-scenes photos follow.

