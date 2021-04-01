Teletubbies Teases Big Surprise Involving Bitcoin

✖

Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency more broadly, continues to grow more popular and more mainstream as various companies start to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and the NFT craze continues. As that popularity grows, so does the number of unexpected brands, celebrities, and figures who are getting involved with it and now it seems that the Teletubbies might be next. The official Twitter account for the beloved children's television series teased something "big" this week -- and included the Bitcoin hashtag.

"Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week," the post reads.

Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/fJ2NBXsENx — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) March 31, 2021

The image accompanying the post is also a bit puzzling. The Sun, which usually features a smiling baby face, is now blurred out with a question mark over it while the two Teletubbies in the image have their faces slightly obscured with laser beam-type eyes. The Teletubbies official Instagram shared the same picture with a slightly expanded caption, noting "The Teletubbies have been hard at work with something that will change how we Big Hug. But what is it? Stay tuned for something out of this world...."

The timing of this tease is interesting. Given that Thursday is April 1st and thus, April Fool's Day, some fans think that it may be part of some joke or prank, though at this point it's anyone's guess what the Teletubbies have in store. Fans will just have to keep watching social media to see what's next.

Teletubbies is a British children's television series that first debuted on BBC Two in 1997 and follows four different colored creatures (the "Teletubbies"). The original series ran for five seasons and 365 episodes, ending in 2001. In 2014, a revival series debuted in 2015. Re-runs of the original series continue to air on television channels around the world.

What do you think the Teletubbies are teasing? What do you think about the growing popularity of cryptocurrency? Let us know in the comments.