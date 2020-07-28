Tell Me A Story: Check Out Our Exclusive First Look at The CW's Character Posters

Just weeks after the series ended on CBS All Access, the first two seasons of Tell Me A Story have been licensed by The CW, in the hopes of keeping new-to-viewers content going throughout the summer. Announced at the same time The CW -- which is jointly owned by CBS and Warner Bros. -- announced the acquisition of Swamp Thing from DC Universe, Tell Me A Story is a dark fairy tale series that ran for two seasons on All Access. The first season will run on The CW this summer, and ComicBook.com has your first look at character posters from The CW.

There are no plans for the series to get a third season on The CW. The idea, like with the short-lived Swamp Thing or the Canadian drama Burden of Truth, is simply to keep content going in spite of the pandemic which, while not totally new and original content for The CW, has likely not been seen by a significant percentage of The CW's audiences.

The first season of Tell Me a Story combined The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into a tale of subversive love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder set in a modern-day New York City. The season starred James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Sam Jaeger, Davi Santos, Michael Raymond-James, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley, and Kim Cattral. The second season adapted Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella and was set in Nashville. Had the series received a third season, it was set to adapt Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel and saw Wesley and Campbell return, joined by Odette Annable, Matt Lauria, Eka Darville, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Despite not getting a third season, Tell Me a Story will get a new audience on The CW with the network's acquisition of broadcast rights. With the coronavirus pandemic having thrown the entertainment industry into an uncertain state with live-action productions on hold for the foreseeable future, the network's acquisition of Tell Me a Story, along with Swamp Thing, Coroner and Dead Pixels may help fill out the schedule with new-to-viewers content, though premiere dates for the series have not yet been announced. Both seasons of Tell Me a Story will remain available to stream on All Access as well.

