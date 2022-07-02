HBO Max has renewed the adult-animated series Ten Year Old Tom for a second season. Created and written by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim), the show follows the titular Tom, voiced by Dildarian, as he tries to navigate the world while he gets some questionable guidance from the adults in his life. Ten Year Old Tom made its debut September 30th on HBO Max and aired for 10 episodes. Dildarian executive produces with TV animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld (The Boondocks, Rick & Morty). Now, fans can look forward to the second season of Ten Year Old Tom to help round out HBO Max's adult-animated block of programming.

"Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max. We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in season two."

"I wanted to write a show about a kid who's trying to make sense of the world around him, but to do it in a way that doesn't pull punches," Dildarian said when Ten Year Old Tom was first announced. "HBO Max is the perfect home for a show like that, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity."

The synopsis for the series reads: "TEN YEAR OLD TOM follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it's downright impossible. While the adults in Tom's life certainly mean well, they just can't manage to lead by example."

The Ten Year Old Tom cast includes Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, Edi Patterson, and John Malkovich with guest appearances by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson, George Wallace, and more.

The series is produced by Work Friends – a JV between Weidenfeld (The Boondocks, Rick & Morty) and Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Executive producers also include Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna) and Becky Clements (Snowpiercer, Physical) of Tomorrow Studio. ITV Studios handles international distribution.