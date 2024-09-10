Terry Crews Reveals the Impact Star Wars Has Had on Life and Career in Last Meals Clip (Exclusive)

Mythical Chef Josh Scherer is back with more Last Meals, and in the brand new episode sits down with America's Got Talent host Terry Crews. Crews discusses a number of topics during the episode, but there is one topic especially close to his heart, and that just happens to be the ever evolving story in a galaxy far far away Star Wars. Star Wars means a lot to Crews on both a personal and professional level, as it was the movie that introduced him to the wonders of filmmaking but also held a much deeper meaning for him after the passing of his mother. Crews and Scherer get into all of that in the new episode of Last Meals, which is premiering today on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel, and we've got an exclusive clip for you to check out in the video below to get you started.

It All Started with Star Wars

Scherer asks Crews what movie had the strongest impression on his moral code as an adult, and for Crews, so much of that was formed from Star Wars. "You know what, Star Wars. Star Wars, because it was about evil, it was about good. I'll never forget, even with Empire Strikes Back, it was almost like finding the goodness in things that you wouldn't find...like Yoda was a joke at first. You thought Yoda was a cartoon character, you're like oh he's cute he's billy he's silly he's this, he was the wisest one," Crews said.

"When Yoda got in his power. When Luke's ship is is all bogged in the swamp and then Yoda sticks his three fingers out there and it raises up, I get emotional now dude. I get emotional about that cuz it's like look at his power, and you start to learn about being good and what you know, you didn't really die. I get choked up because it's like I truly believe in my heart that no one ever really dies, our Spirits are never dead. Our Spirits have always been here, so we just move to another state. Move to the next thing and it supplants all that fear and scary oh what's going on into a whole other thing for me," Crews said.

A Deeper Meaning

"And again not like Star Wars is real, but it gave me a lesson and wait a minute we are here. When my mom passed away, I could feel her you know what I mean? I know she's proud of me I know she's looking and she's watching and she's in a better place, and she knows more more than ever now you know what I mean because all has been revealed to her and we're all going to eventually get there," Crews said. "So I don't fear moving to the next level, and I think Star Wars did a great job of just putting that Morality In a picture so that we can understand it."

"But Star Wars has always always been one of the major major influences, and it was the first movie that I ever got to see in a theater, well a drive-in theater, and it changed my life forever. It gave me, I knew I was going to be in entertainment forever the first time I saw Star Wars," Crews said.

What Is Last Meals?

From the minds behind Good Mythical Morning (the most-watched daily show on the Internet) comes Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals – a food-focused interview show. Everybody's thought about it at least once – If I were to die tomorrow, what's the LAST meal I want to eat? No matter how crazy, over-the-top, or extravagant, Last Meals host, Mythical Chef Josh Scherer, will make that culinary dream come true for the episode's guests as they ponder life, death, and how that connects to their meal. Previous guests include Tom Hanks, Post Malone, Emma Chamberlain, Padma Lakshmi, John Boyega, and Jason Kelce.

The new episode of Last Meals will air on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel on later today.