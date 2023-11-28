Steve-O Reveals How He Became a Distraction Therapist in Last Meals Clip (Exclusive)

Mythical Chef Josh Scherer is ready to welcome his next guest to Last Meals, and it's none other than comedian and Jackass star Steve-O. Steve-O's been pretty busy lately, but he carved out some time to discuss topics big and small on Last Meals, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new episode in the clip below. Among the many things discussed throughout the episode, Steve-O reveals why the title of distraction therapist is so apt and how he views the larger-than-life stunts that he's become so synonymous with. You can watch the full episode featuring Steve-O when it debuts on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel tomorrow, but you can check out the first look in the clip below.

In the clip, Scherer asks Steve-O if he considers himself an artist and the stunts he does works of art, and then also asks if there is a deeper meaning there. For Steve-O, it's all about providing an entertaining distraction for those stressed with the ups and downs of life.

"Thank you for asking that question. I gave myself the official title of distraction therapist because the human experience is such a dilemma," Steve-O said. "It's such a stressful position that we're all in inherently. Let alone the fact that a lot of people hate their jobs, aren't happy in their marriages, have crippling health concerns. Like, people need to be distracted from their problems, and I make it my job to provide that distraction."

Scherer then asked who was better, Steve-O or Van Gogh. Steve-O said, "Van Gogh is pretty rad. Anybody who cuts off his ear...didn't he mail his ear to somebody? Like, that's pretty awesome."

"You know when I started out and I really thought that I was going to die young having failed at life, my whole thing was just hurry up and try to capture craziness so that I could be discovered after I died. My aim was to be the Van Gogh of the video camera," Steve-O said. You can watch the new clip in the video above, and you can find the official description for the episode below.

"Steve-O enjoys a signature meal at the Last Meals table as Mythical Chef Josh leads an interview full of existential questions about near-death encounters, family trauma, and food! Widely known for his outrageous stunts on the hit TV series 'Jackass,' Steve-O discusses his new 'Hot Sauce For Your Butthole' product and other upcoming projects."

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Steve-O was asked about a possible Jackass movie sequel, but unfortunately, he hasn't heard of that becoming a reality just yet. "No, I've heard nothing of that," Steve-O said. "I know that Knoxville, and thank God, Knoxville is not trying to risk his life anymore or hit his head anymore. That's just the one important thing. Knoxville hitting his head has really lost its fun for us."

The new episode of Last Meals will air on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel on Tuesday, November 28, at 6:00 AM EST.