Deadpool & Wolverine: Terry Crews Reveals He Had Discussions to Reprise Deadpool 2 Role (Exclusive)

Deadpool & Wolverine went into production with a Herculean task. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film sought out to honor the installments that preceded it, Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), while also interweaving Wade Wilson into the ever-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. As evident by the trailers, Deadpool & Wolverine brought back plenty of supporting players from the Deadpool franchise like Blind Al, Dopinder, Colossus, Vanessa, Shatterstar, and Peter. Some of Deadpool’s friends were unavailable for the threequel due to their characters being killed off in previous installments, including most members of the short-lived X-Force team. Deadpool 2 sees Wade assemble a squad of mutants who all get offed one by one during a failed mission.

Terry Crews Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Discussions

There was once an idea to bring a Deadpool 2 X-Force member back into the fold for the threequel.

Speaking to ComicBook, Terry Crews reveals he had discussions about reprising his Deadpool 2 role of Bedlam in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“There were some things that we were talking about, but it didn’t work out. That’s okay,” Crews revealed. “First of all, Ryan is the man. Being Deadpool 2 was incredible. Ryan is a great friend, and I’m just happy he’s bringing the whole thing back. We needed this man, we needed this back.”

Bedlam is one of the X-Force members that is seemingly killed during the plane leap in Deadpool 2, but as he points out, he fate is not as finalized as it may seem on the surface.

“People tried to say that we died, but when you look at Deadpool 2, I was actually being resuscitated,” Crews said. “The other guys died, but you could see them kind of working on me. I think somebody kind of thought, ‘Hey, there might be a way.’”

With that in mind, Crews emphasized that he is “open” and is “ready” for when the right time comes around to revisit his character.

“This whole universe just keeps going. I’m open,” Crews added. “I think that the thing is once you get it, there’ll be more. My job is just to be ready when it’s time when they need me.”

For now, Crews is happy to just be a fan.

“I can’t wait to see it. My birthday is July 30th. I got tickets for my birthday to go watch Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s my birthday gift to myself,” Crews shared. “I’m purposefully holding off until Tuesday afternoon. I’m going to the theater, getting my drinks, getting my popcorn, sitting down and enjoying this movie because it’s the one I’ve been waiting for a long time.”

When ComicBook’s Liam Crowley advised him to put his phone on do not disturb until Tuesday, Crews stressed that he is already in the avoid-spoilers mindset.

“I’m not messing around with that,” Crews responded. “I know how to turn my phone off, brother. Ain’t no problem.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. Crews is at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend distributing copies of , his self-produced spin-off comic about his Idiocracy character.