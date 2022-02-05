That ’70s Show Stars Tease Start of Production on Netflix’s ’90s Set Sequel Series

Production has begun on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, a sequel to the fan-favorite sitcom That ’70s Show. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who are reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, both took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos with both actors sharing shots of the series’ pilot episode script. “Back again. The same but different. SO fun,” Rupp wrote in her post while Kurtwood captioned his photo “…what’s that in my old 70’s Show chair?” You can check them both out below.

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed the full cast for That ’90s Show. The series will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who spends a large part of the summer with her grandparents. Rupp and Smith’s return were announced when the series was announced last year. They also serve as executive producers on the series which was created by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner.

That ’90s Show will star Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. You can check out the casting breakdown for the series for yourself below.

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; Emergence, Four Kids, and It) as Gwen . Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Callie Haverda (she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) as Leia Forman . Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Mace Coronel (he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) as Jay . Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate . The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Reyn Doi (he/him; Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) as Ozzie . Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki. Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

That ’70s Show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. In addition to Rupp and Smith, the series starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lisa Robin Kelly. That ’90s Show will be the second spinoff for the series which also spawned the short-lived That ’80s Show in 2002.

Are you excited for That ’90s Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.