The 100: SPOILERS Die in Series Finale "The Last War"

The 100 ended after seven seasons Wednesday night and in the end it came down to a final test to see if humanity deserved to transcend or if they would be wiped out, eliminated. But even as humanity’s fate was being decided, there were some characters who faced their own end. A few familiar faces didn't make it to humanity's final judgement tonight -- though even the deaths in "The Last War" were not with surprises even to the very last.

Warning: spoilers for Wednesday night's The 100 series finale, "The Last War", below.

The first major death happened straight out of the gate in "The Last War". As Bill Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) prepared to take the Test with the celestial judge, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) interrupted by killing him. Clarke barged in on the test and shot Cadogan in the head (and multiple times after that for good measure) seeking justice for her daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery). Unfortunately for Clarke and humanity, the test was already in progress leaving Clarke to be the one to stand for humanity.

It doesn't go well, but we'll get to that in a minute. While this is going on, Murphy (Richard Harmon) is desperately trying to save Emori (Luisa d'Oliveira) who was mortally wounded in the penultimate episode. Despite efforts to save her, Emori dies. Technically. A distraught Murphy decides to have Emori's mind drive implanted in his own head, technically allowing Emori to live within him. However, it's an act that both Emori and Murphy know will lead to both of their permanent deaths, but Murphy doesn't care. He'd rather die than be with her.

Clarke fails the test, condemning humanity to extinction, but Raven (Lindsey Morgan) makes a last-ditch effort to convince the celestial judge to spare them -- or at least give them more time. The judge isn't easily swayed and notes that the last of the humans are about to kill themselves anyway with a war -- Wonkru having showed up as a distraction is about to pop off into a real fight with the Disciples. And it does, largely at the urging of Sheidheda (JR Bourne). But all his machinations end up being for naught when Indra (Adina Porter) takes him out for good.

It's a grim end for two of the series "big bads" as it were, but there's a twist when it comes to Emori's passing. After Sheidheda's death, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) manages to convince everyone to lay down their weapons. It wins over the celestial judge -- and humanity transcends. Because Emori is alive within Murphy at the time of transcendence, she too transcends, nullifying her death.

Were you surprised by the deaths in The 100's series finale? What did you think about how things panned out for Emori in terms of transcendence?