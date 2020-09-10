The 100 Showrunner Explains Why SPOILER Had to Die

✖

Over the series' run, The CW's The 100 has been no stranger to shocking deaths, but Wednesday night's "Blood Giant" delivered what may be the most shocking and heartbreaking to date. With the series in its final few episodes -- there are three more remaining with the series finale scheduled for Tuesday, September 30th -- The 100 killed off one of its most beloved and central characters and now showrunner Jason Rothenberg is explaining why it had to happen and why now.

Warning: spoilers for Wednesday's episode of The 100 "Blood Giant", below.

At the end of Wednesday's episode, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) end up at odds. Bellamy, who has sided with Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) and the Disciples, gets his hands on Madi's (Lola Flanery) sketchbook, something that would put Madi in grave danger if Cadogan were to find out as Madi has fragments of the Flame in her mind. Realizing that Bellamy will hand that sketchbook over, Clarke has to kill him to protect Madi. She shoots him in the chest and then steps through a portal, sobbing.

It's a death that stunned fans, but Rothenberg said it was necessary as it gets to the heart of the show.

"For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the tool those deeds take on our heroes' souls," Rothenberg shared on Twitter. "We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice. His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

What did you think about Bellamy's surprising death in "Blood Giant"? Did you expect for him to make it to the end of the season? Are you upset that it was Clarke who killed him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.