The 100 Fans Are Freaking Out About "Leaked" Spoilers Ahead of Series Finale

The 100 comes to an end on Wednesday night with The CW sci-fi series ending its run after seven seasons. Throughout the final season, The 100 has thrown quite a few curveballs at fans. From the backdoor pilot for spinoff series to the introduction of a shocking character years in the making to the emotional gut punch of Bellamy's (Bob Morley) death by Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) hand, there have been a lot of surprises for fans and heading into the series finale there are bound to be even more. With so much on the line for the series' conclusion, it's no surprise that there are those hunting spoilers, but some fans on social media are having a field day freaking about a supposed "leak" before episode air -- and are sharing some wild "spoilers" just for fun.

Now, while it appears that most of what's being shared online are just jokes and for fun, just in case some of the things fans are sharing on Twitter end up being actual spoilers, consider this is your warning. There could be spoilers for the series finale of The 100 beyond this point.

On Twitter, "#the100leaked" started trending as fans began sharing "leaked" scenes from the finale. Most of these supposed scenes constitute hilarious behind the scenes or blooper reel footage as well as some great fan-made content, and some just wild speculation. There's even a couple of rickrolling videos tucked in there that are absolutely genius.

As for what fans can expect from the real series finale, showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TVLine that there will be plenty of surprise guests to round out the show's scope and scale.

"It's a finale -- and it's a series finale on top of that -- so there will be some surprise guests," Rothenberg said. "Fans can have expectations of a certain scope and scale that I feel we've always been able to achieve in these finales."

Read on to show how fans of The 100 are freaking out about "leaked" spoilers for the series finale!

The 100 season finale, "The Last", airs Wednesday, September 30th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.