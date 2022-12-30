2022 was home to one of the busiest television years ever. The rise and continued dominance of streaming services have allowed for significantly more content compared to the broadcast era, as full seasons of television have dropped all at once without a worry about dividing among time slots. This has led to streamers like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max completely taking over the television game, as their sandboxes of popular intellectual property comes with built-in intrigue. The power and popularity of IP is evident in this year's nominees for ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Award for Best Male TV Character, as every role up for the accolade comes from an established franchise or comic.

Diego Luna's Cassion Andor, who first debuted in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, got the nod thanks to his breakout performance in Disney+'s Andor prequel series. Also from the galaxy far, far away is Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, who returned to screens for the first time since 2005 in his self-titled Disney+ show. From the realm of comics, Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and John Cena's Peacemaker received nominations for their first quarter streaming projects. Rounding out the five nominees is Tom Sturridge's Dream from Netflix's The Sandman, a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's critically-acclaimed story.

And the winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Male TV Character is...

(Photo: Warner Brothers)

John Cena's Peacemaker!

Even though Peacemaker streamed at the beginning of 2022, many still regard it as the best show of the year, largely due to Cena's performance. The James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad spin-off was praised by fans and critics alike, enough to warrant a second season.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said earlier this year. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2."

Congrats to Cena and the Peacemaker team on its victory!

The full list of nominees for Best Male TV Character are...