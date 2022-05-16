John Cho Cast in The Afterparty Season 2

✖

Another beloved name has been added to the guest list for the second season of Apple's hit mystery-comedy series The Afterparty. The acclaimed series is coming back for a second season on Apple TV+ and only a couple of familiar faces will be returning with it. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoe Chao are all reprising their roles for The Afterparty Season 2. The rest of the cast will be made up of new additions to the show. John Cho, star of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, is the latest to join the party.

According to a new report from Deadline, Cho has been added to the cast of The Afterparty Season 2 as a series regular, essentially guaranteeing that he'll have a substantial role throughout the season. Cho is set to play a character named Ulysses, though no other details about his role have been revealed.

Season 2 follows a murder at a wedding, with Haddish's Detective Danner returning to solve the case. She'll be assisted by Aniq (Richardson) and Zoe (Chao). Other new cast members in the season include Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord's mystery comedy series was well-received by critics in its first season, and turned into a substantial hit for Apple TV+. The Season 1 cast included Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, and Ike Barinholtz. Each episode of the first season featured different genres, as the style changed with each different account of what had happened the night of the reunion.

"I got to sing songs as Dewey Duck [in DuckTales], which was very fun, but this is like the first time where it's not like, 'All the way up here singing,' it's like, try your best to do well," Schwartz told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, speaking on the challenge of his character's musical number on the show. "Fiora Cutler, who was my vocal coach, was incredible and we had Kat Burns, who was my choreographer, and they were so loving and wonderful and made me feel confident enough to pull it off. And now that it's done, I think I would 100% welcome some more [musical opportunies], but I just know how much more work is involved. Because to learn choreography, to learn to sing, and to sing along with it in real time, it's just so draining. So I've gained so much respect for that whole world of dancers and singers and people who do it at the same time."

