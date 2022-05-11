The Afterparty Season 2 Has Started Filming

✖

According to creator Christopher Miller, the Apple TV+ whodunnit series The Afterparty has begun filming its second season. The Afterparty is a rare series to be renewed before its first season ended, with Apple TV+ announcing the renewal ahead of the Season 1 finale. The show focuses on an ensemble cast that comes back together to celebrate their high school reunion. After the reunion, the gang all attend an afterparty that involves solving a murder mystery. Each episode retells the same events from a different character's perspective.

The prolific director shared an image from The Afterparty's Season 2 set. "Season 2 has begun. #TheAfterparty," Miller posted along with a clapboard with "The Afterparty," "Chris Miller," and "Ross Riege" on it, as well as today's date of "5/11/22."

Many of The Afterparty Season 1 stars are making a return for the second season. The second season is going to be following a new case with some new characters, though the initial announcement confirmed that Tiffany Haddish will be returning as Detective Danner, trying to solve yet another murder. As it turns out, she won't be the only face from Season 1 making a comeback.

Members of the cast and creative team appeared on stage for an Emmy Q&A in April, and they took a couple of questions about the second installment. Mille confirmed that Haddish wouldn't be the only star from the first season coming back, though he wouldn't confirm who else will be joining the new installment.

"There will be returning actors beyond Tiffany and a whole bunch of new folks as well," Miller said. He later added, "A whole new murder: different shenanigan. Different film styles. We do have a dog in it – that's a spoiler but there is a dog."

"I got to sing songs as Dewey Duck [in DuckTales], which was very fun, but this is like the first time where it's not like, 'All the way up here singing,' it's like, try your best to do well," Schwartz told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, speaking on the challenge of his character's musical number on the show. "Fiora Cutler, who was my vocal coach, was incredible and we had Kat Burns, who was my choreographer, and they were so loving and wonderful and made me feel confident enough to pull it off. And now that it's done, I think I would 100% welcome some more [musical opportunies], but I just know how much more work is involved. Because to learn choreography, to learn to sing, and to sing along with it in real time, it's just so draining. So I've gained so much respect for that whole world of dancers and singers and people who do it at the same time."

The synopsis of The Afterparty reads: "The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality."