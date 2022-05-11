The Afterparty Season 2 Adds Ken Jeong as Series Regular

✖

The second season of Apple's acclaimed whodunnit series, The Afterparty, has extended an invitation to The Hangover star and The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong. Production is now underway on Season 2 of The Afterparty, with just a handful of familiar faced from Season 1 making their way back for the new story. There are plenty of new stars joining the series in Season 2, and news has now arrived that Jeong is among them.

According to Deadline, Jeong has joined The Afterparty as a series regular. Jeong is set to play a character named Feng, with the second season of the series following a mysterious murder at a wedding. Other new cast members in Season 2 include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu.

There are three main cast members from Season 1 of The Afterparty set to return in the second season. Tiffany Haddish will be coming back into the fold as Detective Danner. Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao are also returning, reprising their roles as Aniq and Zoe, respectively. The pair will join Detective Danner in the investigation of the wedding's murder.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord's mystery comedy series was well-received by critics in its first season, and turned into a substantial hit for Apple TV+. The Season 1 cast included Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, and Ike Barinholtz. Each episode of the first season featured different genres, as the style changed with each different account of what had happened the night of the reunion.

"I got to sing songs as Dewey Duck [in DuckTales], which was very fun, but this is like the first time where it's not like, 'All the way up here singing,' it's like, try your best to do well," Schwartz told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, speaking on the challenge of his character's musical number on the show. "Fiora Cutler, who was my vocal coach, was incredible and we had Kat Burns, who was my choreographer, and they were so loving and wonderful and made me feel confident enough to pull it off. And now that it's done, I think I would 100% welcome some more [musical opportunies], but I just know how much more work is involved. Because to learn choreography, to learn to sing, and to sing along with it in real time, it's just so draining. So I've gained so much respect for that whole world of dancers and singers and people who do it at the same time."

