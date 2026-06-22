The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Incredible New Doctor Strange Art Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

ComicBook is proud to exclusively reveal new Doctor Strange art from The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s definitely a good year for webheads worldwide (just ask Ned Leeds over on Spider-Tracker). Ticket sales for Brand New Day point to a record box office, while we’re also anticipating Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 later this year. Meanwhile, on June 23 we’ll also be able to pick up a much-anticipated art book behind the show.

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ComicBook is proud to present new art from The Art of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, available for pre-order from Amazon and other retailers. It’s a gorgeous, comic-book-accurate design, fitting with the show’s brilliant animated style.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Doctor Strange is the Reason Behind the Show

Technically, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – and other Marvel animated shows – are part of the MCU multiverse. In this case, the Spider-Man finale revealed this entire timeline was created by a paradox involving Doctor Strange. Back in the premiere, Peter Parker didn’t get his spider-powers in the usual way; he got caught up in a fight between Strange and a symbiote-like creature, and was bitten by a spider. In the finale, though, Osborn accidentally summoned this same creature to Earth, leading Strange to fight the monster – with time travel as the result.

It turns out the spider that bit Peter, in this timeline, was actually from Osborn’s own experiments. Incredibly, it was created using a sample of Peter’s own blood. This is the ultimate chicken-and-egg paradox, because it means Peter Parker only became Spider-Man… because Peter Parker was destined to become Spider-Man. It’s oddly reminiscent of the idea of spider-totems, the concept that every universe has a spider assigned by the Spider God, and that she’s simply picked Peter Parker. It really is his destiny to be Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is complete, and coming soon. We don’t yet know whether there’ll be more of this fantastic version of Doctor Strange, but there’s definitely potential; this story features a version of Runaways member Nico Minoru, who even became a candidate for Sorcerer Supreme in some comic book stories. We’re all expecting Nico to take Spider-Man into the supernatural realm even more as the show continues, and Doctor Strange would be a fantastic ally. Marvel could even use Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to establish mystical spider-totems as part of the MCU multiverse.

For now, though, fans of this series will undoubtedly want to pick up this absolutely gorgeous art book. The Doctor Strange artwork shows the love and care put into the whole project, with artists and animators working hard to establish a unique, vibrant tone to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. These art books are always beautiful, lavish publications, and previous ones focused on animation have been absolutely unmissable.

Interior spread from the upcoming book The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Abrams) by Ramin Zahed, on-sale June 23, available for pre-order now.

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