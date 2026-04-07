A New Green Goblin Is Officially Coming to the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a busy playground that is full of Marvel Comics characters – but there have been some very conspicuous absences in the bunch. The Spider-Man franchise has been one of the trickiest to integrate into the MCU, due to continued shared rights issues with Sony Pictures. So while Peter Parker/Spider-Man might be an all too familiar face to see swinging around the MCU version of NYC, other characters from Spider-Man lore don’t have that same access.

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When it comes to villains, there’s only ever been one version of Spider-Man’s greatest nemesis: Norman Osborn, aka, The Green Goblin. Willem Dafoe played the role in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film, and was so iconic that he was brought back nearly twenty years later to reprise the role in the MCU, during Spider-Man: No Way Home. But now the franchise is getting a new Green Goblin, as confirmed by one longtime Marvel producer.

The animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set in an alternate MCU reality, in which Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) becomes Spider-Man and ends up being mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), rather than Tony Stark. During the first season of the show, it became very intriguing to see Peter and Norman’s dynamic grow and evolve; it certainly added new dimensions to the Norman Osborn character that we hadn’t seen before, but still didn’t erase the potential threat growing in front of our eyes. Because Norman Osborn, in any universe, always proves to be a man of two faces.

As Season 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ended, Norman was still technically a “good guy,” but we learned he was still as shady as we know him to be. His wild experiments with portals unleashed a symbiote, and a Doctor Strange time jump created an origin loop wherein Norman’s secret experiment, giving Peter’s blood to test spiders, became the very means of how Peter got his powers, in the first place. As Season 2 begins, Norman has both irradiated spiders and a symbiote sample in the tuck, along with all his public-facing projects and weaponry. That’s a recipe for a Green Goblin who is more dangerous than any other one that came before him.

Marvel Producer Confirms A New MCU Green Goblin

Marvel Studios executive producer Brad Winderbaum was talking with The Escape Pod podcast and spoke on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Winderbaum confirmed that the show will get its own version of the Green Goblin, but fans shouldn’t expect it to happen too soon. As Winderbaum points out, the real fun of the series is seeing the alternate lives familiar characters are now leading, and trying to guess what kind of twists we could eventually get on traditional expectations.

“There’s something that we can do on Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man that’s harder to do in the movies (which is something that the comics do really well), which is to build those friendships over long periods of time and … set some of the character arcs to a simmer. So like Lonnie [Lincoln] now doesn’t become Tombstone like right away; Norman doesn’t become Green Goblin right away. Spoiler! He’s going to become Green Goblin at some point, it’s coming, but… it’s like you get to live with the characters first and learn about the relationships so that when those big cards get turned over, it has a huge emotional impact.”

So there it is: Colman Domingo’s Norman Osborn will get his Green Goblin moment… eventually.

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For diehard Spider-Man fans who remember the classic comics – especially the original Green Goblin arc – Winderbaum’s words should be welcome. Amazing Spider-Man comics made the mystery of the Green Goblin a true drawn-out mystery, and the impact of the reveal (that Peter’s best friend’s father was also his greatest foe) played out for a good stretch before it all came to a head with the death of Gwen Stacy. It’s why the story has gone down as one of the most classic Marvel hero vs. villain stories ever. So if Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is really taking the time and effort to build an alternate version of the Wall-Crawler’s saga, proper patience getting to the Green Goblin’s debut is required.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ sometime in “late 2026.” Discuss all things MCU with us on the ComicBook Forum!