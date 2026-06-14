New Spider-Man TV Series Update Confirms Season 2 Is “Complete” & Coming Soon

Spider-Man is about to have a huge Summer with Marvel, and it seems like the next Spider-Man TV series is closer than ever to its release thanks to a major update on how Season 2 is coming along. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduced fans to a whole new animated world for the classic Marvel hero when it first made its debut with Disney+, and we’ve been waiting for its next season ever since. Currently reported to make its debut sometime this year, we’ve just got the best update on the coming episodes yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ScreenRant during the Tribeca Film Festival, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Television, Animation, Comics and Franchise revealed that while there’s no date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 as of the time of this writing, “it is coming. It’s complete.” But when looking at Marvel’s TV and film slate for the year on a whole, nailing down a release date for the next season of episodes is tough because they want to give the show “a good place to live and breathe.”

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

When Winderbaum was asked about a potential release date for Your Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, the Marvel executive noted just how packed the year is, “I don’t think we’ve announced it yet, but there’s a lot coming out this year. X-Men ’97 and then VisionQuest.” When coupled with feature film releases such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, Winderbaum also noted that they “want to give” the second season “a good place to live and breathe.” So it seems like the season is ready to go, but they need a spot for it.

Winderbaum did tease a little more of what’s coming in the new season too by teeing up Norman Osborn’s new story, “Colman [Domingo] is so freaking good, and the Norman Osborn plot… The thing that makes [Your] Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man work so well is that the characters really simmer for a very long time when they start to pay off, and some of the payoffs just start hitting really heavy in season 2, and it’s extremely satisfying.” Which might point to a potential Green Goblin turn for the famous villain.

What’s New for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2?

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator Jeff Tramell previously teased Season 2’s development earlier this year too. “The team is working hard to make sure we deliver on the promise of making Season 2 is even more dynamic, action packed and worth the wait! I genuinely can’t wait to share S2 with you all, if you enjoyed season one, I think you’ll LOVE what’s coming next!” So make sure you catch up with the first season now streaming with Disney+.

As for what has been confirmed for the future of the franchise, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be introducing Gwen Stacy to the animated series. It’s also been announced that a third season of the series is now in the works, and Winderbaum is hoping to keep these TV projects releasing on a yearly basis from now on. We’ll just have to see how these plans all shake out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – ScreenRant