The Bear Delivers Another Massive Cameo Surprise in Season 3

The first two seasons of The Bear have delighted fans with a horde of big cameos and guest appearances. The Emmy-winning series has seen stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and more stop by the restaurant to take part in the story. The third season of The Bear, which debuted Wednesday night on Hulu, continued the special guest tradition by bringing in perhaps its biggest name yet. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3...

The fifth episode of The Bear Season 3 sees the arrival of Sammy Fak, the brother of regular characters Neil (Matty Matheson) and Ted (Ricky Staffieri). The third Fak brother is played by none other than WWE legend and Peacemaker star John Cena.

Sammy shows up to help his brothers with some work, buffing floors and chain smoking cigarettes in doors. Much of the comedy surrounding Cena's role comes from Sammy's longtime rivalry with Ted, which apparently stems from Ted stealing SD cards from Sammy. The newly introduced Fak brother spends a large chunk of his scenes tormenting his brother for his transgression.

(Photo: John Cena as Sammy Fak in The Bear Season 3 - FX Networks/Hulu)

Matty Matheson, who shares the screen with Cena in the episode, was blown away by Cena's real life character and larger than life presence. During an interview with Variety about The Bear Season 3, Matheson opened up about what it was like working alongside Cena.

"He came in and was so professional, so dialed," said Matheson. "It was a trip. My son, who is eight, is always doing that 'You can't see me' Cena thing. He's bigger than life. He was reading between takes, and we were all like, 'What's the book on his chair?' He was reading, like, literally a medical doctrine on neurology. It was crazy."

Matheson went on to say that Cena's role in the show wasn't a surprise to his young son, as he knew about the wrestler's guest spot back when it was filmed. The kid's surprise came during production, when his dad revealed a video Cena had recorded for him.

"There's no embargo with my son, you know. John even made a cute little video for him," the actor added. "He's such a sweetheart."

The Bear's third season debuted in its entirety on Hulu, allowing fans to binge through the season at their own pace.