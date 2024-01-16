The Bear Wins Best Comedy Series at the Emmys

FX and Hulu's The Bear was the biggest comedy winner at the Emmys on Monday night.

After a strike-related delay, the 75th Emmy Awards are finally here, honoring the best in television from the previous year. When it comes to comedy television, there's no bigger collective award than Outstanding Comedy Series, a category that has been dominated by a single show over the past couple of years. Ted Lasso took home the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022, winning the top prize for its first two seasons. Fans have been anxious to see if the Apple TV+ series could make it a clean three-for-three with its final season.

This time around, however, Ted Lasso faced its stiffest competition. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Wednesday. Of course, only one series can take home the award. In keeping with the theme of the night, The Bear took home the biggest award in the comedy field. FX and Hulu's acclaimed series won three acting awards early on in the show, and ended the program by winning Outstanding Comedy Series.

Like Ted Lasso, Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came into the competition having already ended. All three shows have received their fair share of awards love throughout their respective runs.

Comedy Series Emmy Nominees

Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking