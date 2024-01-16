The Bear Wins Best Comedy Series at the Emmys
FX and Hulu's The Bear was the biggest comedy winner at the Emmys on Monday night.
After a strike-related delay, the 75th Emmy Awards are finally here, honoring the best in television from the previous year. When it comes to comedy television, there's no bigger collective award than Outstanding Comedy Series, a category that has been dominated by a single show over the past couple of years. Ted Lasso took home the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022, winning the top prize for its first two seasons. Fans have been anxious to see if the Apple TV+ series could make it a clean three-for-three with its final season.
This time around, however, Ted Lasso faced its stiffest competition. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Wednesday. Of course, only one series can take home the award. In keeping with the theme of the night, The Bear took home the biggest award in the comedy field. FX and Hulu's acclaimed series won three acting awards early on in the show, and ended the program by winning Outstanding Comedy Series.
Like Ted Lasso, Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came into the competition having already ended. All three shows have received their fair share of awards love throughout their respective runs.
Comedy Series Emmy Nominees
Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking