The Bear Season 1 Marathon Coming To FX

The Bear is going to help fans catch up before Season 3 gets rolling. FX Network will be hosting a marathon of the beloved series on Sunday, June 2. Now, that's only Season 1, but it will still make it more accessible for anyone looking to see what all the critical acclaim is about. FX is going to roll with two more episodes on TV at 10PM ET until Wednesday too. So, settle in for some appointment viewing. (Wow, it's almost like the way that TV used to work is probably the way forward? Imagine that!) Still, The Bear is massively popular and will probably stay that way for Season 3. As this cast grows more famous by the day, the time we'll all get to watch them shout in that kitchen grows shorter. FX Network head John Landgraf is already pondering what he's going to do without the critical darling.

"There's a lot of these shows I would have preferred to go longer, because as you can see, there's a really big turnover happening in the FX slate right now, and that puts an enormous amount of pressure on me and the development team," Landgraf offered during the TCA press tour. "More shows turning over at one time than I'm comfortable with, but the flip side of that is that creates a lot of excitement because it creates a lot of opportunity to find and launch new things. But it's always a little daunting when you have shows this good. You always feel like, 'How the heck am I going to ever find something that can replace it?' And so far, knock wood, we've managed to do it."

What Is The Plot For The Bear Season 3?

Hulu and FX have a brand-new synopsis for Season 3 of The Bear: Season three of FX's The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

