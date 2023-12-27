The Bear Star Teases Season 3 Goes Back to the Spirit of Debut Season

Much of Season 2 of The Bear focused on Jeremy Allen White's Carmy attempting to open an all-new restaurant in the renovated location that he inherited from his dead brother, but the actor teased that Season 3 will be a return to form, instead showcasing the dynamics of the whole staff in a way that resembles the first season. That debut season saw Carmy attempting to adjust to life at the Italian beef shop, which impacted both him and the rest of the team who had their own groove, resulting in an all-new working structure for Season 2. Season 3 of The Bear is expected to start shooting in January.

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," White shared with Variety about the status of the series. "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

He continued, "We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn't that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we're going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first."

While this update is sure to excite some audiences, it could disappoint others, given how the sophomore season spent much more time outside of the kitchen and exploring these characters' outside lives. With both seasons of the series being hits with audiences and critics alike, however, any initial apprehension about the structure of Season 3 will likely be forgotten, thanks to the quality of the performances, writing, and direction.

The first season of The Bear was nominated for multiple Golden Globe and Emmy awards, with White himself scoring a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

