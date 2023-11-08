The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals Why He Failed His Superhero Movie Audition

Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and the upcoming DC Universe, there is no shortage of avenues for actors to join a superhero movie. Over the years, a number of performers have become proverbial white whales that fans want to see join their favorite franchises, with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White being one of them. But in a recent interview with GQ, White revealed why he probably isn't starring in a big blockbuster anytime soon. While he wouldn't mention the particular franchise, White revealed that he met for "a kind of Marvel-y movie", but soured the situation by flat-out asking the executives why they think he should be involved with the project.

"I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude," White revealed. "I think I played it all wrong." White was sceptical, and showed it in front of the execs. " 'Tell me about why should I do your movie.' They were like, 'F-ck you,'" White says. "And I was like, 'Right on.'"

"I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor's career has ended up in that place," White explained, before adding in a later portion of the interview. "They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies... I played it the way I wanted to play it."

What Marvel Stars Have Appeared on The Bear?

Across its first two seasons, The Bear has featured a fair number of Marvel cast members, including The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter, and Secret Invasion star Olivia Colman. As White explained in an interview earlier this year, there's one other Marvel cast member he'd love to see join the ensemble.

"Oh, man. Oh, man, it's so hard," White told The Wrap. "You know who I love, and I've always loved so much, is Sam Rockwell, and I feel like he would fit somehow into the world. Like a buddy of Ebon [Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie], or something. You know, I feel like he would really, I don't know. I feel like there's room for him in the in The Bear universe."

Is The Bear Renewed For Season 3?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that FX has renewed The Bear for a third season, which will air at a later date.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment (via Variety). "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

