The Bear Season 3 2024 Production Start Revealed

The Bear is coming back for Season 3 and the start date for production has been revealed. Deadline reports that the acclaimed FX drama will begin production in late February or early March of 2024. Jeremy Allen White is busy promoting The Iron Claw right now. But, people have been asking about another season of The Bear since Season 2 came to an end. White and Ayo Edebri know what people are hankering for. FX is ready for one of its biggest hits to make a return as well. American Horror Story, and its many spinoffs have been helpful. Justified has also been revived. But, this story has resonated with people who might not normally venture over to the network. For now, they'll have to wait a couple more months for news.

When the show got renewed, the network talked about their hopes for more. "The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Stars Want To Be A Part Of The Bear

(Photo: FX on Hulu)

Season 2 saw some high profile guest stars come through The Bear. One of the big fan surprises was Will Poulter stopping by. He told Variety that he actually begged to be on the FX show. With the positive reviews around the season, especially the episode "Forks", don't be surprised to see some other famous faces pop-up for a second. Here's what the Midsommar star had to say about the experience.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show. I asked if I could meet with Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear," Poulter said to the outlet. "He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest. It kind of helped me realize a dream of playing a chef on TV. I have such an immense amount of respect for chefs and the women and men of that industry. I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it. They sustain us and maintain us daily and they don't get enough thanks for what they do."

What Has Happened In The Bear So Far?

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

"The second season centered on Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they tried to upgrade the sandwich joint and elevate it to something more akin to what Carmy is used to. The cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson. Chris Storer created The Bear and serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Super Frog's Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matheson. Tyson Bidner produces the series, which is produced under the auspices of FX Productions."

