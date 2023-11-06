The Bear Gets Season 3 Renewal From FX

FX has renewed The Bear, giving the fan-favorite series a third season. The Emmy-nominated series, which built hugely on its audience when it went to Hulu, has become one of social media's favorite series in the course of the last year or so. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the series centers on a young chef, used to fine dining "experiences," who is forced to return home and save his family's blue-collar sandwich shop.That includes not only losing some of his status, but also recognizing the realities of the world he left behind.

There is no specific date set yet for when production will start, or when the series is expected to return to the airwaves. The first season of The Bear currently has Emmy nominations pending for outstanding comedy series; lead comedy actor; supporting comedy actor and actress; and comedy writing and directing.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment (via Variety). "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Here's the show's official synopsis:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

The second season centered on Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they tried to upgrade the sandwich joint and elevate it to something more akin to what Carmy is used to. The cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson. Chris Storer created The Bear and serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Super Frog's Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matheson. Tyson Bidner produces the series, which is produced under the auspices of FX Productions.