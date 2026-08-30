The Best Sci-Fi Comedy of the 2020s is Now Streaming on Hulu, But There’s a Catch

It always feels like a rare treat when a sci-fi series performs well with critics—a group known to be notoriously hard on the genre. But this comedic sci-fi series, which originally aired on Prime Video, has done just that, earning an impressive 87% with that hard-to-please crowd. And while it performed lower with general audiences, bringing in 72% of their vote, it’s definitely still worth the watch. Which is good news for Hulu subscribers—sort of. The show is coming to the platform, but only the first three seasons. Meaning fans will have to jump between services to watch it in its entirety.

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Upload ran from 2020 through 2025, starring Robbie Amell, Andy Arlo, and Allegra Edwards, and boasting a unique premise: people can choose to upload their consciousness into a virtual world and live on after they die. And that’s exactly what happens to Nathan, who, after his untimely demise, was sent to live a new life in this virtual world. But questions soon arise surrounding the nature of his death, making it more difficult for him to adjust to his new reality.

Upload Gave Audiences Something That Hadn’t Been Done Before

Critics were impressed by how unique the show’s premise was, praising it for taking sci-fi risks while still committing to its more comedic and dramatic aspects. Despite moments that leaned more into comedy, the series never lost sight of the heart and thought-provoking questions at the center of its narrative. “Upload is much more than a joke about the bleak future of humanity and technology’s grip on society. It is also a commentary about what people are willing to accept before they are forced to make a change,” said critic Erin Maxwell. Highlighting what works best about the series, critic Dustin Rowles says, “It’s a sweet romantic comedy with a murder mystery subplot, and while it is light and amusing, thematically, it’s a dark indictment of both capitalism and our culture’s obsession with technology.”

Casual viewers, however, were slightly less generous with their opinions of the show, feeling that it lacked real stakes and came across as more than a little flat in places. “I found the plot to be somewhat straightforward, and the storyline could benefit from more twists to enhance its intrigue. As it stands, it feels a bit predictable, which may affect the overall viewing experience,” said one viewer.

Overall, Upload is one of those rare shows that successfully genre-bends, playing in different sandboxes to tell a story that wouldn’t be nearly as effective if it stuck to only one genre. And while it can come across as a little cheesy at times, that doesn’t stop it from taking things from each box that inspired it and using them effectively. So, if you haven’t yet, now is the time to catch those first three seasons on Hulu.