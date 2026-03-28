7 Greatest American Sci-Fi Shows Of All Time

Science fiction has brought the world some truly iconic stories, many of which have been delivered in the form of excellent sci-fi TV shows. While groundbreaking sci-fi has emerged from countries all over the world, there is one that seems to deliver more science fiction than any other. The United States can claim ownership of many of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time, with many of the genre’s greatest titles being written or set within the US. Since the rise of television, the US has provided many of the world’s most iconic TV shows, and the sci-fi genre is certainly no exception.

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The sci-fi genre’s scope is incredibly broad, meaning that not all American sci-fi is set in the US. Many great sci-fi shows are set beyond the stars in humanity’s distant future, while others take place far closer to home. Whether the shows themselves take place in the US or are simply American-made, the following are some of the greatest American sci-fi shows of all time.

7) The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse is considered not just a masterpiece sci-fi TV show, but one of the greatest entries into the genre of all time. Based on the book series of the same name by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse follows several protagonists as they navigate the discovery of a vast interstellar conspiracy and new alien technology. It proved to be so popular that fans managed to save the show from cancellation, which goes some way towards proving just how excellent and beloved The Expanse is with sci-fi fans.

6) Westworld (2016-2022)

Despite being relatively new in relation to the genre, Westworld is often cited as one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name, it follows the inhabitants, operators, and guests of the titular Wild West-themed amusement park populated by androids. Its story is loaded with complex themes and moral dilemmas, all of which are offset by the show’s action and light horror elements. Westworld taps into a rich vein of narrative ideas, all made possible by its use of sci-fi tropes, making it one of the best American sci-fi shows of all time.

5) Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969)

When it comes to essential science fiction shows everyone should watch at least once, there are few titles as obvious as Star Trek. The show that prompted the creation of an iconic sci-fi franchise has been retroactively granted the subtitle of The Original Series, and despite its visual effects being significantly dated, it remains one of the best American sci-fi shows of all time. The show’s progressive ideas and stories ushered in a whole new era of sci-fi, and as such, Star Trek: The Original Series is rightly revered by sci-fi fans everywhere.

4) Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Blending sci-fi and horror with elements of action and teen drama, Stranger Things established itself as a major pop culture phenomenon. Its massive global popularity saw it become the most iconic show of its time, with its five-season run being one of the most-watched and most-talked-about in sci-fi history. There aren’t too many sci-fi shows like Stranger Things, which has only helped cement it as one of the best in recent history.

3) Battlestar Galactica (2005-2009)

While the Battlestar Galactica of the 2000s might have owed much to the original show, the rebooted franchise elevated its story to the status of sci-fi royalty. The show was widely praised for its thematic depth, sprawling space opera story, and groundbreaking visual effects. Not only did Battlestar Galactica prove to be one of the best American sci-fi shows ever, but it also raised the bar for every other release in the genre.

2) The X-Files (1993-2018)

There are many great science fiction shows, but only a few that can claim to be sci-fi shows that changed the world. The X-Files falls into the latter category, with its blend of sci-fi and horror gripping an entire generation, as well as taking sci-fi back to its roots by making it scary again. The show’s focus on government agents tackling threats of extraterrestrial, robotic, and various other natures made it not just great sci-fi viewing, but also earned The X-Files the status as one of the greatest ever American sci-fi shows.

1) Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

It’s sometimes said that there is no decade like the 1990s for sci-fi TV, and Star Trek: The Next Generation is a huge reason why. Following a new cast, it revitalized the Star Trek franchise for a whole new audience, making great use of the advancements in visual effects technology. As well as retaining everything that made The Original Series great, The Next Generation redefined the narrative quality of the entire genre and remains perhaps the best American sci-fi show of all time.

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