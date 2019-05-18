The Big Bang Theory Is Going to the Smithsonian

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-year run on CBS with its final episode on Thursday. Artifacts from the series can next be seen in an exhibit at the Smithsonian.

Sheldon Cooper’s Super Hero shirt over shirt; Howard Wolowitz’s dickie and belt buckle; Amy Farrah Fowler’s knee-length skirt; and more will become join the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. Stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch made the announcement during their special appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following The Big Bang Theory series finale.

The Big Bang Theory was the longest-running multi-camera television series in ever, with 279 episodes over 12 seasons, Now items from the show will join thousands of artifacts in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s popular entertainment collections, which help tell the story of the most groundbreaking works of American television.

Items being donated include full costumes worn by all seven of the core characters, from the series costume designer Mary Quigley. In addition to the items listed above, The Big Bang Theory also donated Leonard Hofstadter’s hooded cargo jacket and “Recycle” T-shirt, Penny’s tank top and Ugg boots, Rajesh Koothrappali’s sweater vest and jacket, and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz’s floral dress and cardigan.

The final two episodes of The Big Bang Theory aired back-to-back on May 16th. They generated the show’s highest ratings in three years with 18 million watching in to see how it ended.

Parsons, who played Sheldon, revealed in a previous interview why he decided to walk away from one of the biggest roles on television. “It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after [season] 12 was up,” Parsons said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m an Aries or just because maybe I’m in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, ‘Well, that’s your answer.’

“There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, ‘Well, I’ve had enough of that.’ No. There was nothing like that. It was just…when you know, you know. And you’re susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different. It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon’s right now, it’s hard to know why specifically. But it’s like, you’re not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don’t know what that means but it’s like you just change.”

What did you think of The Big Bang Theory finale? Will you be visiting the items in the Smithsonian? Let us know in the comments.