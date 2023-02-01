The Blacklist Ending With Season 10

NBC has confirmed that the upcoming 10th season of The Blacklist will be the final curtain for the series as it will wrap up later this year. The series will debut with new episodes starting on Sunday, February 26 at 10 P.M. ET with its landmark 200th episode premiering in March. James Spader returns as Raymond Reddington for the show once again, and is forced to confront unparalleled danger. Now that his role as an FBI informant set to be exposed, Red and the FBI Task Force will be in the sights of former Blacklisters as they unite against him to carry out their revenge. Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix also star in the series.

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

The Blacklist premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013, and has been a solid performer for NBC. Season nine of the series was watched by some 29 million viewers with each episode, doubling its total viewers in L+35 vs. same day.

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of 'The Blacklist,' the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. "James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

The first nine seasons of The Blacklist are streaming on Netflix.